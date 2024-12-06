Apes and Maps in Rome

Welcome to Mid-Afternoon Map, our exclusive members-only newsletter that provides a cartographic perspective on current events, geopolitics, and history from the Caucasus to the Carolinas. Subscribers can look forward to interesting takes on good maps and bad maps, beautiful maps and ugly ones — and bizarre maps whenever possible. *** The recent release of “Gladiator II” was accompanied by a deluge of articles finding fault with its historical accuracy. As a number of historians noted, there really were naval battles in the Colosseum, but there is no evidence of sharks. Likewise, rhinoceroses made regular appearances, but gladiators did not in