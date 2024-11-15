The Adversarial: Maximum Pressure

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Iran The election of Donald Trump has prompted a cautious response in Iran. Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, have stated that “it does not matter” who holds the U.S. presidency, reaffirming that Iran’s priorities remain guided by its national interests. They emphasize that Tehran judges American presidents by their actions rather than their stated policies. However, underlying this rhetoric are significant concerns stemming from the memory of