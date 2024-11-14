Rewind and Reconnoiter: When Aid Turns Into Extremism

In 2018, Jessica Trisko Darden wrote “Compounding Violent Extremism? When Efforts to Prevent Violence Backfire” where she argued that government-funded development programs intended to counter violent extremism contributed negatively to counter-extremism efforts. Given the continued nonsuccess of counter-extremism and counter-terrorism foreign aid programs, we invited Jessica back to reflect on her article. Read more below: Image: AU/UN IST photo/David Mutua In your 2018 article, “Compounding Violent Extremism? When Efforts to Prevent Violence Backfire,” you highlight several of the ways some well-intended foreign assistance programs actually contribute to higher rates of support for violent extremism. How has the U.S. approach to