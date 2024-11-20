In Brief: Europe Reacts to Trump’s Win

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Donald Trump’s election will have significant implications for European security — including, but certainly not limited to, the war in Ukraine. While Trump’s 2016 election surprised many Europeans, they have had time to prepare for a second Trump administration. We asked four experts to consider how different European leaders are reacting and what it might mean for governments’ investments in European