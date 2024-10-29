The Transformation of Marine Marksmanship

Ryan popped over to Quantico to speak with four marines at the forefront of major advances in marksmanship in America’s 9-1-1 force. Listen in as Maj. Steve Stephenson, Capt. Phil Williams, Gunner Josh Grayek, and Gunnery Sgt. Jude Stewart of Weapons Training Battalion explain how they are making the Marine Corps more lethal and capable than ever before. And, if you’re interested in reading more, check out their article in the Gazette, “Continuously Revolutionizing Small-Arms Lethality.”

Image: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre