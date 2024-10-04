Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Iran On Oct. 1, Iran launched its second major direct attack against Israel since April. The barrage of around 180 missiles, which initial assessments suggest caused little damage, came amid mounting losses to the Islamic Republic and its allies, especially Hamas and Hizballah: One of the former’s top leaders was killed by Israel in Tehran two months ago, while the latter’s senior echelons have been decimated since mid-September. New Western sanctions are