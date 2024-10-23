In Brief: How Will U.S. Support for Israel Impact Readiness?

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** The United States has deployed 100 servicemembers and one of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems (THAADs) to Israel to protect in the case of a retaliatory Israeli strike against Iran, which launched more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this month. We asked three experts to tell us more about how this, and the United States’