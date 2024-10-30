In Brief: Europe’s Changing Security Landscape

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, Germany and the United Kingdom signed what they called a “landmark defense treaty” to boost security, investment, and employment. Under the terms of the “Trinity House Agreement,” the countries agreed to cooperate on a range of defense initiatives, including joint missile development, drone production, and maritime security. We asked six experts to tell us more