The Meaning of Creeping Ukrainian Losses in the East

Michael Kofman popped into WOTR HQ to speak with Ryan about the war. They discussed territorial losses in the Donbas, the situation in Kursk, manpower challenges on both sides, and how Ukraine is seeking war termination on favorable terms. This episode also features a short preview of the most recent episode of Mike’s members-only show, “The Russia Contingency,” which featured an extended conversation with Mick Ryan, a retired Australian general and world-renowned expert on military affairs. Become a member to listen here.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense