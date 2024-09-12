Rewind and Reconnoiter: Does America Need an Africa Strategy? with Sam Wilkins

In 2020, Sam Wilkins wrote “Does America Need an Africa Strategy?” where he argued that U.S. policy regarding Africa is insufficiently flexible and does not take into account the diverse circumstances of the many countries on the continent. In the wake of numerous geopolitical shifts in Africa, we invited Sam back to reflect on his article. Read more below. In your 2020 article, “Does America Need an Africa Strategy?” you argue that U.S. policy regarding Africa is insufficiently flexible and does not take into account the diverse circumstances of the many countries on the continent. Has this changed in the last four years and