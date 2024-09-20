Placing Iraq’s Invasion of Kuwait in the Context of the End of the Cold War

TNSR Production Editor Kerry Anderson talks with historian Daniel Chardell about his article The Origins of the Iraqi Invasion of Kuwait Reconsidered, published in Volume 6, Issue 3 of TNSR. Daniel and Kerry discuss Saddam Hussein’s understanding of the shifts in power that followed the Soviet Union’s collapse, how U.S. and Iraqi leaders perceived each other, Saddam’s concerns about Israel, and historians’ use of Iraqi archives.

Image: U.S. Navy photo by JO3 Gerald Johnson