Rewind and Reconnoiter: Are We Entering a New Era of Far-Right Terrorism? with Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware

In their 2019 article, “Are We Entering a New Era of Far-Right Terrorism?” Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware discussed the rising frequency of extreme right-wing terrorism. Given the surge in political violence in the last five years, we have invited them back to revisit and expand upon their original argument. Read more below. Image: Wiki Commons (Photo by Luis Alejandro Apiolaza) In your article “Are We Entering a New Era of Far-Right Terrorism?” written in 2019, you argued that far-right domestic terrorism, particularly lone-wolf far-right terrorism, has experienced a resurgence resulting in the urgent need for political disruption of far-right ideology.