Mid-Afternoon Map: In Search of the Civilizational State

For the last century or two, the nation-state has been the global gold standard as far as stateliness was concerned. Almost every state claimed to embody the political aspirations of a particular nation: France was the state of the French nation, Turkey was the state of the Turkish nation, and