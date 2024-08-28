In Brief: Why the Gaza Peace Talks Have So Far Failed

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** After nearly 11 months of war in Gaza, negotiations towards a ceasefire deal have so far failed. Despite optimism expressed by U.S. officials, negotiators have been unable to forge an Israeli-Hamas agreement in mediation talks that began in Doha, Qatar, earlier this month, and fighting continues in Gaza. Plus, this weekend, the conflict once again threatened