In Brief: The Ukrainian Operation Into Kursk

Beginning on August 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into Russian territory, pushing over seven miles into Kursk Oblast. Two weeks after the surprise operation, Ukrainian forces are still inching forward, deeper into Russia. We asked a panel of experts about the significance of the operation, how it might play out, and whether it could turn the tide of the war in Ukraine’s favor. Read more below. Oxana Shevel Associate Professor of Political Science & Director, International Relations Program Tufts University Ukraine’s unexpected incursion into Kursk turned the tables in the Russo-Ukrainian War, at least for now. Ukraine’s operation embarrassed Russia