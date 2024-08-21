How Ukraine Re-Introduced Dynamism Into the War

Mike Kofman popped into WOTR HQ to speak with Ryan about the state of play in Ukraine. From south to north, they review the situation at the front, with special attention to Ukraine’s offensive operation into Russian territory, to include its political implications. They talk about manpower and fortifications and explore how much F-16s might change the skies over Ukraine.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense