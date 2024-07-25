Rewind and Reconnoiter: The Future of Tactical Airlift is Here and it is Vertical with Walker D. Mills and Dylan “Joose” Phillips-Levine

In 2020, Walker D. Mills and Dylan “Joose” Phillips-Levine wrote “The Future of Tactical Airlift is Here and it’s Vertical,” where they explore tactical airlift use in the U.S. military and argue that rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircrafts should have a significant role in the future. Four years later, we invited them back to discuss how tactical airlift has evolved. Read more below. Image: U.S. Air Force (Photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Gudex) In your 2020 article “The Future of Tactical Airlift is Here and its Vertical” you argued that vertical-lift aircraft were superior to fixed-wing aircraft for tactical airlift missions. In