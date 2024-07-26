Mitigating Risks in a Volatile World: A Conversation with Philip Zelikow

Ryan Evans talks with Philip Zelikow about his recent article for TNSR, “Confronting Another Axis? History, Humility, and Wishful Thinking.” Their wide-ranging and insightful conversation covers everything from Zelikow’s career as a high-level foreign policy practitioner and as an historian, his experience directing the 9/11 Commission, his argument that we are in an exceptionally volatile time in global politics, and more.

Image: ChatGPT