Mid-Afternoon Map: Crownfall

Having devoted our July 4 newsletter to maps of America, I had to wait till today for my second favorite Independence Day topic: an extended rant about monarchy. Thankfully, the subject only gets more timely with time. Waiting an extra two weeks to write about this particular institution just makes it