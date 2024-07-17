In Brief: NATO at 75

Last week, NATO leaders met in Washington, D.C., for their annual summit, marking 75 years since the North Atlantic Treaty – the alliance’s founding document – was signed in 1949. We asked four experts to tell us more about the summit and to answer one key question – how effective is NATO at 75? Read more below. Anna Dowd Senior International & Defense Researcher RAND Corporation The NATO Washington Summit last week came at a critical juncture. While progress was made on several fronts, alliance leaders missed the opportunity to produce pivotal outcomes and set a bold, long-term agenda to