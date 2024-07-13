How Dangerous is this Summer for Ukraine?

Mike Kofman dropped by War on the Rocks HQ to update us on the war, drawing on his findings from his recent field study in Ukraine. They discuss the state of the front (and why developments at the front might be less important than before), mobilization, China’s role as a gateway and supplier for Russia, the debate over Ukraine using U.S. weapons for deep strike into Russia, and tough choices facing Kyiv.

Hear more of Mike on the “Russia Contingency” by becoming a member.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense