Can Congress Revive Shipbuilding and Maritime Strategy?

A sailor from a landlocked state and a soldier from a state with the country’s second longest coastline are trying to accomplish something transformative for American seapower. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) are leading an important bi-partisan and bi-cameral effort to revitalize American shipbuilding and maritime strategy. They were kind enough join Ryan for a substantive and wide-ranging conversation.

Read their report on national maritime strategy.

