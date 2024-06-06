Unraveling China’s Plans for the Middle East

Chris, Melanie, and Zack discuss the nature and extent of China’s engagement in the Middle East. Should the United States be concerned about China’s growing involvement in Middle Eastern affairs? If so, what can and should be done about it? Perhaps just as importantly, what should not be done? Grievances for those who dreamed up the Gaza Pier debacle, Sen. Roger Wicker for his supposed “generational” commitment to growing the Pentagon’s budget, and for Canadian parliamentarians who are just a little bit too close to nefarious foreign actors (“semi-witting” accomplices?). Attapeople to the Philippines’s President Bongbong Marcos and to the 12 jurors in Manhattan.

Episode Reading

Image: Chinese Premier Xi Jinping meets with Bahrain’s king, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in Beijing on May 31, 2024. Image via the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.