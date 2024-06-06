Rewind and Reconnoiter: Why Some of America’s Diplomats Want to Quit with George Hovey

In 2021, George Hovey wrote “Why Some of America’s Diplomats Want to Quit” in which he argued that the State Department’s hierarchy and culture are driving foreign service officers out of the service. Three years later in the wake of a wave of resignations from the State Department driven by the U.S. government’s response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, we asked him to take a look back on his article. Read more below. Photo: State Department (Photo by Ron Przysucha) In your article “Why Some of America’s Diplomats Want to Quit,” written in 2021, you argued that the State Department’s rigid hierarchy, which