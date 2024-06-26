In Brief: The War in Sudan

Since April 15, 2023, two Sudanese armed groups – the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces – have been locked in a violent civil war that has killed at least 15,000 people and displaced over 8.2 million. The conflict has had an enormous humanitarian toll – according to the World Food Programme, over 18 million people in the country are facing acute hunger and nearly 5 million people are facing emergency levels of hunger. We asked six experts to tell us more about why the conflict is still raging and if there is any hope of bringing it to an end. Read