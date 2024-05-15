In Brief: The State of European Defense

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Speaking at the European Economic Congress last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Europe to increase its defense capabilities in the next five years so that “no power in the world will dare raise a hand against it.” At the same conference, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also called for increased European