In Brief: The New President of Taiwan

Last week, William Lai of the Democratic Progressive Party was inaugurated as president of Taiwan, replacing Tsai Ing-wen as leader of the island nation. Upon his inauguration, Lai told mainland China to “stop threatening Taiwan” and accept the country’s democracy, while China has stepped up military drills around the island since Lai’s election in January. We asked three experts to tell us more about what to expect from Lai’s tenure and how Beijing might respond to the new leader. Read more below. Bonny Lin Director, China Power Project Senior Fellow for Asian Security Center for Strategic & International Studies Chinese Foreign Minister