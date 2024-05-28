From Panic to Policy: The Limits of Foreign Propaganda and the Foundations of an Effective Response

Gavin Wilde joined TNSR managing editor Rick Landgraf to discuss Gavin’s recent article about the effects of foreign propaganda on U.S. domestic politics. They discuss how the fear that hostile foreign powers could subvert democracy by spreading misinformation may be exaggerated, as the relationship between people’s beliefs and attitudes and their media consumption remains unclear. Policy interventions should therefore avoid needlessly intervening, lest they inadvertently imitate the authoritarian states they seek to combat.

Image: Sebastian Wallroth via Wikimedia Commons