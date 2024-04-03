In Brief: The Terrorist Attack in Moscow

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep into a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** On March 22, 2024, four gunmen affiliated with the Islamic State in Afghanistan attacked concertgoers at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, killing at least 144 and injuring hundreds more. The gunmen were detained, apparently tortured, and charged with acts of terrorism in a Russian court, while Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack a “barbaric terrorist act” and