Understanding the Defense Department’s Industrial Base Problems

March 23, 2024
Podcasts - Horns of a Dilemma
Marshall Kosloff, the Clements Center National Security media and journalism fellow, moderated a discussion with Jeff Decker, the managing director of Tech Transfer for Defense at Stanford University’s Doerr School of Sustainability, and Noah Sheinbaum, the founder of Frontdoor Defense, about their recent article, “Shining a Light on the Defense Department’s Industrial Base Problems.”

Image: U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Gabriel Jenko, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cav. Div

