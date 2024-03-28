The 2024 Annual Threat Assessment
Chris, Zack, and Melanie sit down to talk about the 2024 Annual Threat Assessment, created by the U.S. intelligence agencies. The report focuses on state actors and transnational issues that could challenge the United States in the coming year. What major threats does the United States face in the next year? What are we too worried about? What should we be concerned about that we aren’t paying attention to? With so many challenges, where should our focus be?
Zack congratulates contributors to the new BlueBlaze newsletter, Chris commends the Veterans Studies Association, and Melanie wonders why New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is still in Congress and getting classified briefings.
Episode Reading
- Elizabeth Beavers, “Congress Needs to Do More than Just Exercise Its War Powers,” War on the Rocks, March 19, 2024.
- Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats, March 11, 2024.
- House Select Intelligence Committee hearing, March 12, 2024.
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence, “Domestic Violent Extremism Poses Heightened Threat in 2021,” March 1, 2021
- Veterans Studies Association
- Ann M. Simmons, Thomas Grove, Vivian Salama, and Warren P. Strobel, “U.S. Warned Russia Before Moscow Attack That Killed at Least 60,” Wall Street Journal, March 22, 2024
- Unshin Lee Harpley, “INDOPACOM Boss on China: ‘Haven’t Faced a Threat Like This Since World War II’,” March 21, 2024
Image: Photo by The Presidential Press and Information Office of Russia via Wikimedia Commons