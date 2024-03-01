Mid-Afternoon Map: The Temple of Time

Welcome to Mid-Afternoon Map, our exclusive members-only newsletter that provides a cartographic perspective on current events, geopolitics, and history from the Caucasus to the Carolinas. Subscribers can look forward to interesting takes on good maps and bad maps, beautiful maps and ugly ones — and bizarre maps whenever possible. *** Over the years, I’ve seen way too many ads for websites purporting to show the best examples of data visualization. Well, the following, I’d suggest, is one of the weirdest. Emma Willard, “The Temple of Time,” 1846, A.S. Barnes & Co., New York The competition is fierce. There’s Byrhtferth’s diagram from the