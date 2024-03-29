Mid-Afternoon Map: The Collective Punishment Club

Welcome to Mid-Afternoon Map, our exclusive members-only newsletter that provides a cartographic perspective on current events, geopolitics, and history from the Caucasus to the Carolinas. Subscribers can look forward to interesting takes on good maps and bad maps, beautiful maps and ugly ones — and bizarre maps whenever possible. *** Turkish history and Twitter are a bad combination. As someone who has undoubtedly wasted too much time on both of them, I should have known better. But reading about the deepening famine in Gaza, I made the mistake of tweeting that Israeli rhetoric on the subject increasingly resembled Turkish defenses of the Armenian genocide: We’re not