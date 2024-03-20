In Brief: Gang Uprising in Haiti

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep into a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** In the past month, criminal gangs in Haiti have staged a coordinated uprising, forcing the ouster of the country’s de facto prime minister, Ariel Henry. Violence has engulfed the country and its capital, Port-au-Prince, delaying a multinational security support mission that was supposed to help bring order to Haiti. According to United Nations estimates, over 17,000 people have so