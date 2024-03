Philip Taubman, a lecturer at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation, discussed his latest book, In the Nation’s Service: The Life and Times of George P. Shultz. The conversation touched on the legacy of Secretary Shultz, his approach to the Soviet Union, and is filled with anecdotes from Philip’s time in Moscow at the end of the Cold War.

Image: White House Photographic Collection, 1/20/1981 – 1/20/1989