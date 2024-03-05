Gen. Brito of Training & Doctrine Command Talks Army Professionalism

Ryan sat down at the Pentagon with Gen. Gary Brito, who leads U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, to talk about strengthening Army professionalism, which Gen. Randy George, the chief of staff of the U.S. Army, has identified as one of his key priorities. Whether you’re a solider, Department of the Army civilian, a contractor supporting the Army, or just someone interested in the future of America’s Army, this episode is for you.

Image: U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jilian Mueller