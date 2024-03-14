Competing for Influence in Latin America
Chris, Melanie and Zack take a close look at the United States’ relationship with countries in Latin America. Why has the United States neglected Latin America in the last several decades? Should the United States government up its game in order to compete for influence with China in its own hemisphere? And, if so, how? And will improving U.S. ties in the region help to alleviate the immigration situation on the southern border?
Grievances for Donald Trump’s love for TikTok, Americans ignoring Haiti, and Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz who can’t get along. Attas to Sen Roger Wicker for noting for months that there won’t be enough money for shipbuilding — and being right!; to the members of the House who voted to compel TikTok to divest from Bytedance; and to Sen. Bernie Sanders and five other senators for calling for a new Truman Commission to root out wartime profiteering.
Episode Reading:
- Shannon K. O’Neil, “The United States’ Missed Opportunity in Latin America: Economic Security Begins Closer to Home,” Foreign Affairs, March/April 2024
- “Competing for Influence: China in the Latin America,” Foreign Policy Association
- Amy Wilentz, “Why Is the US Paying Kenya to Clean Up the Mess We Made in Haiti?” February 6, 2024
- William Hartung, “Senators want to dust off ‘Truman Committee’ to out war profiteers,” Responsible Statecraft, March 7, 2024
- Ania Nussbaum, Samy Adghirni, and Arne Delfs, “Macron’s Broken Relationship with Olaf Scholz Is Hurting Ukraine the Most,” Bloomberg, March 1, 2024.
- P. Michael McKinley, “Inflection Point: The Challenges Facing Latin America and US Policy in the Region,” Center for Strategic and International Studies, September 7, 2023.
- Hal Brands and Zack Cooper, “Dilemmas of Deterrence: The United States’ Smart New Strategy Has Six Daunting Trade-offs,” Center for Strategic and International Studies, March 12, 2024.
Image: U.S. Department of State