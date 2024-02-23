The United States and Afghanistan Before the Soviet Invasion

February 23, 2024
In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Aaron O’Connell, associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin and director of research for the Clements Center for National Security, hosts a discussion with Rob Rakove,  a lecturer in Stanford University’s Program in International Relations. They discuss Rakove’s new book, Days of Opportunity: The United States and Afghanistan Before the Soviet Invasion.

 

 

Image: Photo by Thomas J. O’Halloran via the Library of Congress (Wikimedia Commons)

