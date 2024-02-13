Security in the Indo-Pacific with Assistant Secretary of Defense Ely Ratner
Ryan and Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, chatted about, well, it’s in his job title. They discussed North Korean intentions, American military posture, deepening cooperation between South Korea and Japan, Chinese military modernization, corruption in the Chinese military, and deterring an attack on Taiwan.
Image: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III