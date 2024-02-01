Rewind and Reconnoiter: Diplomacy with North Korea with Matt Abbott

In 2022, Matthew Abbott wrote “Breaking the Diplomatic Deadlock with North Korea” for War on the Rocks, in which he argued that there was still “there is still some hope for diplomatic progress” with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. In the two years since, the North’s actions and rhetoric have grown increasingly hostile – earlier this month, Kim Jong Un even declared an end to the policy of seeking reunification with South Korea, prompting some analysts to warn the country was preparing for war with its neighbor. In light of this, we asked Matthew to look back on his article and recommendations. Read more below.