Mid-Afternoon Map: Schlitz Goes to War

"Since 1910 Mexico has been in a state of continuous turmoil. … American and European lives have been lost in considerable number . . . foreign property has been destroyed. … Diplomatic mediation and a waiting policy have failed to pacify the country, military intervention seems the only solution of