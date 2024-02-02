Mid-Afternoon Map: Octo-Communist Extravaganza

Welcome to Mid-Afternoon Map, our exclusive members-only newsletter that provides a cartographic perspective on current events, geopolitics, and history from the Caucasus to the Carolinas. Subscribers can look forward to interesting takes on good maps and bad maps, beautiful maps and ugly ones — and bizarre maps whenever possible. *** As cliches go, the rise and fall of French Marxists was particularly dramatic. In my mind, at least, they pivoted directly from the Resistance to literary theory, deconstructing Nazis with dynamite one day, then taking out their fury on conceptual binaries and textual signifiers the next. Perhaps they paused to