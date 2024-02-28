In Brief: The Death of Alexei Navalny

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** On Feb. 16, 2024, Russian opposition leader and activist Alexei Navalny collapsed and died after a walk in the penal colony where he was being held north of the Arctic circle. Navalny was one of Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critics – he organized anti-government rallies, investigated and exposed corruption within Putin’s government, and in 2018 attempted to run