European Security and the Russo-Ukrainian War

Paul Edgar, the associate director of the William P. Clements, Jr. Center for National Security, moderated a discussion with Amb. Kurt Volker, the U.S. ambassador to NATO from 2008-2009, and Gen. Tod Wolters, the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, about the state of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the future of European security, and the impact of the conflict on global security. The conversation explored the evolution of President Putin’s approach to relations with the West, the changes in Russian foreign policy, and what this may portend for regional security in the future.



Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense