Debating the New National Defense Industrial Strategy
Chris, Zack, and Melanie sat down to talk about the new National Defense Industrial Strategy. Is this document really a strategy? What are the biggest problems we need to fix with respect to our defense industrial base? Considering the state of where we are now, is it even possible to get our industrial house in order in the near term to deter or prevail in a conflict with an adversary?
Chris has a grievance for those who couldn’t believe Donald Trump’s recent NATO comments (where have they been for the last eight years?), Zack thanks Rep. Mike Gallagher for his service, and Melanie is unhappy with the response to legislators trying to come to an agreement on the difficult issue of immigration reform.
Episode Reading:
- Department of Defense, National Defense Industrial Strategy, released January 11, 2024.
- Ron O’Rourke, “Navy Virginia-Class Submarine Program and AUKUS Submarine Proposal: Background and Issues for Congress,” Congressional Research Service, February 13, 2024.
- Rep. Gallagher Press Office, February 10, 2024.