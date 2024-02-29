Are the U.S. and Europe Never Ever Getting Back Together?
Chris, Melanie, and Zack discuss an article on the concept of unbalanced multipolarity by Emma Ashford and Evan Cooper. They debate what might happen if the United States pulls back from its leadership role in Europe and the rest of the world. Would America’s absence lead to global or regional disorder? Would allies step up to take some of the burden off Washington? Or would competing regional blocs emerge? Melanie laments the lack of progress on funding the Compacts of Free Association, Chris criticizes a publication decision by the New York Times, and Zack questions JD Vance’s approach to addressing defense industry shortfalls.
Episode Reading:
- Emma Ashford and Evan Cooper, “Assumption Testing: Multipolarity is more dangerous than bipolarity for the United States,” Stimson Center, October 2, 2023.
- JD Vance, “Europe must stand on its own two feet on defense,” Financial Times, February 19, 2024.
- Alexander Gavuev and David Herszenhorn, “Podcast: Navalny’s Legacy for the Russian Opposition,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, February 20, 2024.
- Charlie Savage, “Biden Lawyers Wrestle With Lack of Congressional Blessing for Houthi Conflict,” The New York Times, February 22, 2024.
- Adam Entous and Michael Schwirtz, “The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin,” The New York Times, February 25, 2024.
- House Floor Remarks: The Case Against the Impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Rep. Tom McClintock, February 6, 2024.
- Letter to Congressional Leadership from FAS Leaders, February 6, 2024.
- Letter to Speaker Johnson to Urge the Passage of the COFA Amendments Act of 2023, February 21, 2024.
- Kadia Goba, “GOP Budget Chair: Tax Hikes Should be on the Table to Reduce the Deficit,” Semafor, February 26, 2024.
