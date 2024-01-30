Ukraine at War, From Avdiivka to Zaluzhny

As Putin throws his forces relentlessly into the meat-grinder of Avdiivka, Mike and Ryan sort through the state of Russia’s offensive there, Moscow’s efforts to bleed Ukrainian air defense, and Kyiv’s success on the Black Sea. They also discuss how Ukraine can defend and rebuild in 2024 so that it can go on the offensive again next year. Ryan and Mike also return to Europe’s ongoing failure to muster the political will and resources needed to do its part. And listeners will be treated to a rant from Ryan on the turmoil over President Zelenksy’s reported decision to fire Gen. Zaluzhny.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense