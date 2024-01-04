Rewind and Reconnoiter: Turkey’s Drone Technology with Aaron Stein

Welcome to Rewind & Reconnoiter. Each week, we’ll ask one of our authors to look back at an article they’ve written for War on the Rocks in light of a current news event. Did their argument hold up? Read more below to find out. *** In 2021, Aaron Stein, author and chief content officer at War on the Rocks, wrote “Say Hello to Turkey’s Little Friend: How Drones Help Level the Playing Field,” in which he argued, regarding Turkey’s TB2 drone, that, “[a] cheap, simple-to-use platform has benefits in providing support to ground forces in conflicts where an adversary has little in