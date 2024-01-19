Mid-Afternoon Map: Red Sea Revisited

Welcome to Mid-Afternoon Map, our exclusive members-only newsletter that provides a cartographic perspective on current events, geopolitics, and history from the Caucasus to the Carolinas. Subscribers can look forward to interesting takes on good maps and bad maps, beautiful maps and ugly ones — and bizarre maps whenever possible. *** Following strikes against Houthi forces in Yemen last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States and Britain of “trying to turn the Red Sea into a lake of blood.” It was a rare rhetorical miss for the man whose speaking skills once won him second place in Buzzfeed’s “Most Dynamic Dictator”