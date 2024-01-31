In Brief: The National Defense Industrial Strategy

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Defense released its first-ever National Defense Industrial Strategy, a 59-page document aimed at “ensuring that the U.S. defense industrial base meets the demands of a challenging national security landscape well into the future.” The strategy is centered around four areas the Department of Defense views as critical to building a modernized defense